Liverpool receive huge boost in pursuit of Joao Palhinha

Liverpool have received a huge boost in pursuit of Joao Palhinha as Fulham are ready to cash-in on the midfielder this summer.

After joining the West London club from Sporting CP during the summer of 2022, the Portuguese displayed a stellar performance for Marco Silva’s side last term, helping his side finish in mid-table in the Premier League after just gaining the promotion.

Having been impressed by the 28-year-old’s performances, Bayern Munich registered their interest in signing him last summer and they were very close to acquiring his service. However, they couldn’t finalise the move before the deadline so the deal fell through.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have been interested in signing him to reinforce their deep-lying playmaker position as although they opted to revamp their engine room last summer, the Merseyside club couldn’t purchase a top-class defensive midfielder.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Fulham’s vice-chairman Tony Khan has said that if they receive a suitable offer for Palhinha and the midfielder wants to leave then they would be open to cashing-in on him during the off-season. So, this is a huge boost for Liverpool in pursuit of the Portugal international.

Palhinha to Liverpool

Khan said:

“Joao Palhinha is a phenomenal player and I think Joao’s acclimation to the Premier League has shown that he is an amazing player. He’s a huge part of the core of Fulham and we love having him here. I would want him as part of the team for as long as possible and we were very happy to extend his contract, but if an offer came along that would make sense for everyone I think that’s something you have to consider with every player at the right time.”

It has been suggested that Fulham could demand a fee of around £60m to sell Palhinha and the price tag won’t be an issue for Liverpool to secure his signature during the off-season.

Palhinha has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him this summer.