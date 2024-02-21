Liverpool eyeing swoop to sign Marc Guehi this summer

Liverpool are keen on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace at the end of the season but face competition from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021.

It’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from the upper echelons of the division with the Telegraph claiming that Liverpool are the latest big club to express their interest in securing his services.

The Merseysiders will need to replace Joel Matip at the end of the season and Guehi would be a superb, long-term investment if they were able to lure him to Anfield.

Guehi has proven himself in the Premier League with consistent performances in recent seasons and he will be hoping to take the next step in his development.

A move to Liverpool would allow him to test himself in the Champions League and compete for major trophies. The Reds are well-placed to finish in the top four this season.

Ashworth could pursue Guehi

However, the report from the Telegraph claims that Liverpool will face competition from bitter rivals, Manchester United, who have also identified Guehi as a summer target. United need to improve their defensive unit and bring in upgrades for players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Manchester United are hoping to appoint Dan Ashworth as their sporting director and he has been a long-term admirer of the Crystal Palace defender. If his proposed move to Old Trafford goes through, he is expected to try to lure Guehi to United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will also need to appoint a new sporting director and a manager at the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will leave the club in the summer and Jorg Schmadtke is on his way out as well.

Guehi will want to join a stable project where he will be able to compete at the high level consistently. Manchester United are going through a bit of rebuild right now and Liverpool might be a more appealing destination for him. The Reds have won major trophies in recent seasons and they are currently fighting for the league title this campaign.

The Crystal Palace defender is reportedly valued at around £60m but it remains to be seen whether the likes of Liverpool or Man Utd will be prepared to pay that kind of money this summer.