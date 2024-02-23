Liverpool, Tottenham leading the chase for Teun Koopmeiners

Tottenham and Liverpool are leading the chase to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Koopmeiners has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A this season having scored nine goals and supplied a further four assists across all competitions this season.

His form has caught the attention of Premier League clubs as the report states that Tottenham and Liverpool are ‘in the front row’ to sign the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

The Italian club are reluctant to sell and will demand a premium price for one of their key players. The report from Calciomercato mentions that Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund for a fee of £73 million and Atalanta could easily demand a similar amount for Koopmeiners.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old is one of the best central midfielders in the Italian league, but the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool are unlikely to pay that kind of money for him. They will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price, but it remains to be seen whether a deal could be agreed with Atalanta.

Koopmeiners could replace Thiago at Liverpool

It’s no secret that Liverpool will have to improve their central midfield department at the end of the season. Thiago Alcantara will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. Koopmeiners would be an excellent option as he would add creativity, goals and defensive cover to the Liverpool midfield.

With Dutch compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo already at the club, the Reds will certainly fancy the chances of convincing the midfielder to join them ahead of their rivals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need to bring in a quality replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – who is expected to leave this summer – and the Dutchman would be a quality fit for them.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for Koopmeiners. Both Tottenham and Liverpool are huge clubs and the player would no doubt be happy to join either team if they could agree a deal with Atalanta.