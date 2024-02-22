Liverpool ‘make contact’ to sign Goncalo Inacio this summer

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per the transfer journalist Jaque Talbot.

After displaying impressive performances for the Portuguese giants over the last few years, the 22-year-old has attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe in recent times.

Manchester United and Arsenal have previously expressed their interest in signing him. However, it appears Liverpool are looking to accelerate their efforts to beat their rivals in this race.

Writing on Anfield Watch, Talbot has reported that the Merseyside club are contemplating signing a new defender in the upcoming transfer window and have identified Inacio as a serious option.

The journalist further claims that Liverpool have already stepped up their efforts to sign him and have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop this summer.

Inacio to Liverpool

Talbot also states that Inacio has a £51m release clause included in his current contract and Sporting don’t want to accept anything less than that to sell their star man. So, Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to sign him this summer.

The journalist further says that along with Inacio, Liverpool are also interested in signing Sporting star Ousmane Diomande and the African has a £68m release clause included in his contract. So, signing the defender won’t be a cheap deal either for the Anfield club.

It has been suggested that Liverpool want to sign a left-sided defender as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 33 this year. Several names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Inacio being mentioned as a serious option.

The Sporting star is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Inacio is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside eventually sign the Portugal international to reinforce their backline this summer.