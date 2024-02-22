Liverpool join Man Utd in the race to sign Branthwaite

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The Merseyside club have seemingly been exploring the possibility of signing a new defender as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 33 this summer.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the summer window with Goncalo Inacio, Leny Yoro and Antonio Silva being among them, however, Branthwaite is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing Branthwaite and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him during the off-season.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd are also keen on signing the Englishman so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their adversaries in getting any potential deal done for him.

Battle

Everton reportedly want a fee of around £75m to sell their star man so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to spend a huge amount of money to acquire the Englishman’s service this summer.

However, Everton are currently hovering around the relegation zone following their 10-point deduction having been found guilty of breaching the FFP rules. So, if they fail to secure their Premier League status for next season then they will be forced to sell the defender in a cut-price deal.

Having struggled with their defensive frailties this term, the Red Devils have reportedly decided to revamp their backline by signing more than one centre-back this summer. Several defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Branthwaite being mentioned as a key option.

The Everton star is a talented player and possesses high potential. The Englishman has already showcased glimpses of his talent in the Premier League this season. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, considering Liverpool’s fierce rivalry with Everton, it is more likely Branthwaite would choose to join the record Premier League champions over the Reds if he leaves the Toffees this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to who will eventually win the race to sign Branthwaite if Man Utd go head-to-head with Liverpool over this deal during the off-season.