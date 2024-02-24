[Teams] Man Utd vs Fulham: Confirmed line-ups as Omari Forson makes debut

Manchester United will be looking to close in on the top four of the Premier League with a win over Fulham at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has been hit by a spate of injuries so he is without a number of players for the game today. Anthony Martial and Mason Mount remain on the sidelines while Rasmus Hojlund has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a muscle problem.

As a result, ten Hag has called up Omari Forson and handed the youngster his debut. Marcus Rashford keeps his place in the United starting eleven with Garnacho also starting once again in attack. The duo will support Forson in the final third.

Kobbie Mainoo keeps his place in midfield as he continues to establish himself as an important part of the Man Utd first team. Casemiro anchors the midfield once again with captain Bruno Fernandes in the more advanced role.

Harry Maguire is fit to start in defence and he partners Raphael Varane in the middle of Man Utd’s back four with Lisandro Martinez still out injured. Diogo Dalot starts at right-back while Victor Lindelof is recalled to start at left-back with Luke Shaw ruled out for a number of weeks with a thigh injury that he picked up during the win at Luton last weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Forson, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Evans, Kambwala, McTominay, Amrabat, Collyer, Eriksen, Amad, Antony.

Fulham

Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, Reed, Lukic, Wilson, Andreas, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Ream, Diop, Tete, Ballo-Toure, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Adama, Broja