Liverpool & Man Utd in battle to sign FC Porto star Varela

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign FC Porto star Alan Varela this summer, as per a recent report.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club opted to revamp their engine room last summer to challenge on all fronts this season.

After a successful summer window, the Reds have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far this term, winning the EFL Cup and mounting a Premier League title charge.

However, although it looks like Liverpool have a pretty settled squad, they could endeavour to make a new addition to their squad this summer as Jurgen Klopp is set to step down from his managerial role and the new boss would be keen on signing a few new faces.

It appears Liverpool could look to sign a new midfielder to beef up their engine room with Varela now emerging as a serious option. Citing and translating the print version of O Jogo, Sport Witness states that Liverpool are keen on signing the Argentinian and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature during the off-season.

Battle

However, the report claims that Manchester City are also interested in signing him and in addition, Manchester United are plotting a swoop for him as well. It has been reported that the Red Devils’ scouts watched the midfielder in action against Arsenal in the Champions League last week – where he helped his side beat the Gunners.

So, it is clear Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the South American.

Having recently joined Porto last summer, the midfielder – valued at around £12m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, the Portuguese giants are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave this summer.

Varela is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to become a top-class midfielder going forward. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, the Reds are currently well-stocked in their engine room so Man Utd would be a better destination for Varela over the Merseyside club if he eventually leaves Porto at the end of this campaign.