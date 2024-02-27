Liverpool to submit offer for Luis Guilherme

Liverpool are ready to formalise their interest in Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme after holding face-to-face talks with his entourage, according to Jorge Nicola.

The Brazilian journalist has revealed that Liverpool representatives recently visited the Brazilian club to hold talks with the player’s family in person. They are now expected to come forward with a formal offer to sign the 18-year-old in the next few days.

Nicola says the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also keen on the talented young winger but Liverpool are the main candidates to sign the South American starlet.

According to Nicola, the Brazilian club value Guilherme at around £30 million but it remains to be seen what Liverpool’s opening offer will be. Although he’s a prodigious young talent with a bright future ahead of him, Guilherme has done nothing to justify the reported price tag so the Reds are unlikely to meet Palmeiras’ demands.

The 18-year-old could develop into a top player Liverpool in the long run and he would add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Reds attack if he moved to Anfield. However, it might be tough to get a deal agreed unless Palmeiras lower their valuation.

Guilherme could be tempted

The Reds have a proven track when it comes to nurturing talented young players into established stars and they could help the South American prodigy fulfil his potential. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be a tempting one for Guilherme and the youngster is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Liverpool in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming weeks. Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price but they won’t want to overpay for an unproven teenager.

Chelsea’s reported interest will be a concern for Liverpool as the Blues have shown in the last few windows they are prepared to pay huge money to sign young talent, so they could force the Merseysiders to pay over the odds to sign Guilherme.