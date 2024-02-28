Liverpool could sign Alan Varela for £60m this summer

Liverpool could sign FC Porto star Alan Varela this summer if they’re prepared to pay around £60m for his services, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Despite revamping their engine room by signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch last summer, the Reds are seemingly looking to sign a new midfielder ahead of next season to beef up their midfield department.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a few names in recent times with Varela now emerging as a key option. It has recently been reported that Liverpool are keen on signing the midfielder and they could make a swoop for him this summer.

However, the report claims that purchasing the South American won’t be easy for the Reds as Man City are also interested in acquiring his services.

Battle

It seems Varela has started to attract a lot of attention ahead of the summer window with Liverpool and Man City ready to go head-to-head with each other over this deal during the off-season.

Now, writing on Caught Offside, Romano has reported that many clubs have started to send scouts to watch the Argentinean midfielder in action closely before making a potential summer move, with Liverpool thought to be among those stepping up their interest.

The transfer guru further claims that signing Varela won’t be easy as he has a £60m release clause in his contract and Porto don’t want to sell the ‘excellent’ 22-year-old for anything less. So, Liverpool will have to splash big money to secure his signature.

Romano said:

“Alan Varela has impressed for Porto. Many clubs are sending scouts to follow the 22-year-old midfielder as he’s been excellent for Porto in the recent months. I’m also told he has €70m (£60m) release clause into his contract, and we know how difficult is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, so this could be a difficult deal if any suitors come forward in the summer.”

Liverpool have shown in the past that they are prepared to spend big money to sign their key targets, but it remains to be seen whether they’ll be willing to splash out £60m to sign Varela.

Man City’s reported interest complicates things as Porto won’t reduce their asking price with two of Europe’s biggest clubs battling it out, so the Reds may have to pay a premium if they want to sign the South American.