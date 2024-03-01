Liverpool plot summer move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo

Liverpool could sign Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo in a bargain deal at the end of the season, according to Daily Express.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League attacker and he has contributed to seven goals and four assists in 15 league matches for Brentford this season.

Naturally a right-sided winger, Mbeumo is versatile enough to operate on the left as well. He would add goals, creativity and explosive pace to the Liverpool attack if he moved to Anfield.

The Reds could certainly use someone with his qualities, especially if they lose Mohamed Salah in the summer. The Egyptian has been linked with the move to Saudi Arabia. With his contract expiring in 2025, Liverpool could decide to cash in on Salah if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

They will have to replace the 31-year-old adequately and Mbeumo is emerging as an option. The Express says Liverpool could make a move for the Brentford star and may be able to snap him up at a bargain price if the Bees are relegated.

Mbeumo is currently valued at around £32m by Transfermarkt, but Liverpool would hope to lower that asking price if Brentford suffer relegation to the Championship this season.

Mbeumo will be tempted to join

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they have been competing for major trophies consistently. The opportunity to play for them will be an attractive one for most players and the Brentford attacker would likely jump at the chance to move to Anfield.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months, but former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore would certainly back any move for Mbeumo. Collymore recently revealed that the Brentford attacker is one of his favourite players, saying he’s ‘quality’, and backed him to replace Salah at Anfield.

“I think top sides should be taking a closer look at Bryan Mbeumo – I love him! It may surprise some of you but Mbeumo is my favourite player in the Premier League. I think he’s quality.” Collymore is quoted as saying by the Express Whenever I watch him, he gets the ball close to his feet, he’s very direct, he makes excellent runs in the channels, he can drop deep, he holds the ball up really well, he is very supportive of his striking partner, he gets in the box and poaches goals, he’s physically strong. I could go on and on. He’s a great player! If Salah does end up leaving Liverpool this summer then I certainly think Jurgen Klopp should consider Brentford’s number 19.”

Brentford are currently 16th in the league table and they will be desperate to preserve their status as a top flight club. If they go down to the Championship, they will struggle to hold onto their key players.

The likes of Mbeumo will not want to compete in the second division of English football next season. Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to take advantage of the situation and sign the player for a knockdown price.