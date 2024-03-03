Liverpool in the hunt for Bryan Mbuemo

Liverpool have earmarked Brentford’s winger Bryan Mbeumo as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah in case he departs the club next summer, as per Fichajes.

The 24-year-old suffered a lengthy ankle injury that has kept him out since early December and has missed Brentford’s last fourteen matches across all competitions. Before the injury, the wide-man proved his quality by recording eleven goal contributions (seven goals and four assists) in 15 Premier League games for the Bees.

His quality and experience in the Premier League having signed for the West London side in 2019 is reported to be an attractive proponent for Liverpool – who are seeking to reinforce their side with a utility frontman who also possesses goalscoring abilities playing in the wide areas.

With Salah’s constant links to the Saudi Pro League as well as his contract expiration in June 2025, Liverpool could consider selling him to avoid losing him for free if they don’t reach a consensus to extend his contract, thus paving the way for Mbeumo’s arrival.

Brentford currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League standings and a potential relegation to the Championship at the end of the season could expedite Liverpool’s obtainment of Mbeumo.

New winger needed at Anfield

The 11-cap-Cameroon International would consider remaining in the top-flight division should Brentford relegate at the end of the season and a move to a club of Liverpool’s calibre could prove ideal for his consideration.

Mbeumo’s contract at the Gtech Community Stadium runs until June 2026 with a club option of another year and is currently valued at £32m by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool are already working on possible replacements for their talisman, Salah should he depart the club at the end of the season.

Mbeumo is a worthy candidate to occupy Liverpool’s right wing for the foreseeable future as the Frenchman possesses an array of goalscoring and creative capabilities.

With Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the season, it remains to be seen if Mbuemo would suit the profile of the player to fit into the new system of Liverpool’s next manager.