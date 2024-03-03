Cody Gakpo confirms Man Utd wanted to sign him



In an interview with Sky Sports, Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has revealed that Manchester United were in contact with him over a transfer prior to his move to the Merseyside giants.

The 24-year-old was one of the most sought-after players during his time at PSV Eindhoven and Man United were linked with him during the 2022 summer transfer window. There was constant talk that they could land his signature, but the club decided against negotiating a deal with PSV.

Just a few months later, Gakpo ended up making the switch to Liverpool in a surprise winter transfer. United were tipped to make an approach to land him, but the Reds hijacked the move out of the blue. They reached an agreement to sign Gakpo in late December for a package of £45 million.

Gakpo has now disclosed that United were in contact over a summer transfer in 2022 and he spoke to the manager. He added that a deal did not go through and Liverpool later came with a winter proposal, he said: “I think it was the summer before [I joined Liverpool] that I was in contact with the club [United].

“I spoke to the manager [Erik ten Hag] from them as well, obviously, he’s Dutch so yeah, I spoke to him as well. But at the end, it didn’t go through and that’s just it. In the winter, Liverpool came. Best decision for me.”

Best decision

Gakpo said in his interview that it was the best decision to join Liverpool and he is obviously right. The Reds had a difficult 2022/23 season where they finished 5th in the table, but they are back in the mix for the title this season. The Merseyside giants are currently 4 points clear at the top of the league standings.

The Dutchman has had a mixed bag of performances, but he has still impressed with 18 goals and 8 assists from 63 outings. His ability to play in different positions has worked well for him. Gakpo has predominantly operated as a striker for the Reds, but he has also featured on either wing or in central midfield.

United, meanwhile, are going through a tough season and they are currently 6th in the table and face a tough challenge of qualifying for the Champions League. Looking at their current state, Gakpo will feel he has made the right choice to join their arch-rivals, who could end the season with Premier League glory.