Man Utd & Liverpool eyeing swoop to sign Jules Kounde

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona star Jules Kounde this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are expected to revamp their squad ahead of next season. It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to bolster the attack and midfield, but strengthening the backline by signing a new defender is also on his to-do list this summer.

However, it has been suggested that after United’s struggles this term, Ten Hag’s future isn’t secured at Old Trafford and there is a possibility he could be dismissed ahead of next season.

A few defensive options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Antonio Silva being among them. But, Kounde is now emerging as a serious option.

While citing and translating the print version of Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Kounde is ‘on the radar’ at Man Utd and they could make a swoop to sign him during the off-season.

Battle

The report further claims that Barcelona are currently in financial difficulties so they could be open to cashing-in on the Frenchman to balance the book and want at least £51m. So, the Red Devils will have to splash a big fee to secure the defender’s signature.

However, Sport states that Liverpool are also keen on signing Kounde so Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their arch-rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

With Joel Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, Liverpool need to sign a new defender as a potential replacement for the Cameroonian if he eventually leaves the club for free.

Kounde is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the right-back position. He is comfortable playing out from the back, is efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, the Barcelona star lacks the physicality to play as a centre-back in the Premier League and in addition, he isn’t quick enough. Therefore, Man Utd or Liverpool would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their backline in the upcoming transfer window.