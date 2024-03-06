Manchester United and Liverpool battle for Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender, Marc Guehi is drawing interest from Liverpool and Manchester United as the Eagles begin the search for a replacement, according to The Telegraph.

The 23-year-old will likely be one of the most highly sought-after players in the Premier League next summer. With only two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, the next transfer window is Palace’s best chance of selling the former Cobham Academy graduate for a significant fee.

The Telegraph reports that Palace are already scouring the European leagues for central defenders ahead of a potential transfer in the summer.

The newspaper says Liverpool are among the clubs showing a keen interest in signing the nine-cap-England International. Man United are also set to tussle the Reds for Guehi while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reported to have expressed interest in the Palace defender.

The Red Devils’ interest hinges on whether the prospective sporting director, Dan Ashworth, who has been a keen admirer of the defender, is appointed before the summer transfer window.

Having joined the Eagles for £18m in 2021 from Chelsea, the belief is that Guehi will amount to more than the £50m club-record sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Untied in 2019.

Two-horse race?

Premier League table toppers, Liverpool have been at their best since the beginning of the season, without any signs of slowing down despite the injury to key players.

From remarkable comeback victories to the Carabao Cup win, Jürgen Klopp’s side have been rampant at both ends of the pitch scoring 64 goals while conceding 25, the second-best in the Premier League this season.

For United, their defence have been abysmal this season and there’s serious cause for concern amid calls for an overhaul in their centre-back positions.

One player that would surely enhance their defensive display is Guehi who has garnered significant experience over the years.

However, Liverpool’s consistency and defensive stability could prove an attractive proponent for the defender, making it a daunting task for United to win the race for Eagle’s star.