[Teams] Manchester United vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to boost their faint top-four hopes with a win over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

United head into the game sitting sixth in the Premier League table – nine points off fourth place – following last weeks defeat to Manchester City. Therefore, they desperately need a win to close the gap on Aston Villa ahead of their clash with Tottenham tomorrow.

Andre Onana starts in goal once again while Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back. Raphael Varane is joined by Johnny Evans in the middle of defence while Victor Lindelof continues at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw.

Kobbie Mainoo starts alongside Casemiro in midfield for Man Utd and Scott McTominay also keeps his place. Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho support Marcus Rashford in attack.

Erik ten Hag has very few senior options from the bench as the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount remain out.

As for Everton, they also desperately need a positive result at Old Trafford to boost their survival hopes. The Toffees sit 16th in the table – five points ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town who have a game in hand. Sean Dyche will hope to put further distance between them and the drop zone with a win over Man Utd.

Jordan Pickford starts in goal while the back four is made up of Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrod Branthwaite and Vitaly Mykolenko. Amadou Onana starts in midfield alongside James Garner.

Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure also start while Beto keeps his place up front ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United

Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Evans, Casemiro, Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Mee, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Amrabat, Collyer, Eriksen, Amad, Antony.

Everton

Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto.

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.