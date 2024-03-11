Liverpool make contact to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool have established contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi over a possible transfer, as per Teamtalk.

Along with securing a viable replacement for outgoing coach, Jürgen Klopp, the Reds are also prioritizing the search for a quality defender to support club captain, Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. They are also in search of a long-term replacement for the injury-plagued Joel Matip.

Teamtalk has now revealed that Liverpool have taken concrete steps to sign Guehi – who has been admired by the club for some time – after opening talks with his agents over a possible move.

Along with Liverpool, the report also reveals that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 9-cap England International while Chelsea are looking to bring him back to Stamford Bridge but are currently prioritizing a move for Sporting Lisbon’s centre-back, Ousmane Diomonde.

Liverpool intend to ward off competition from their Premier League rivals to secure the signature Guehi in the summer and have ready-made contacts with the defender’s intermediaries.

Quality player

Palace are prepared to demand an astronomical fee for their captain whose contract at Selhurst Park runs until June 2026. Reports reveal that the South London club are seeking a fee not less than £50m for the 23-year-old and are also expecting to receive the player’s full valuation in the case of a possible transfer away to any of the interested clubs.

Guehi’s transfer valuation could also surge if he gets a place in England’s 23-man-squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany later this year.

Teamtalk adds that a move to Anfield would be appealing to the defender, whose performances would be closely monitored by the Reds as they ponder on sending a bid for the defender in the next months.

The Eagles captain is yet to feature under new manager, Oliver Glasner due to a knee injury but has been an integral core of Palace’s defence, making 26 appearances across all competitions before his injury in February.

He’d hope to potentially play a big role for Liverpool if he eventually secures a move to the Merseyside club.