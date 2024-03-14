Liverpool in battle with Real Madrid to sign Willian Pacho

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Real Madrid over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Following an impressive nine year tenure at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp is set to step down from the Reds’ managerial role at the end of this season. The Merseyside club will start a new era from next campaign and it is likely that they will make a few new signings during the off-season.

It has been suggested that Liverpool have been planning to purchase a new left-sided defender as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 33 this year.

A few names have been mentioned as serious targets for the Merseyside club with Goncalo Inacio, Antonio Silva and Leny Yoro being among them, but Pacho is now emerging as a serious target.

While citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the Ecuadorian and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service ahead of next season.

Pacho to Liverpool

The report further claims that Frankfurt could be open to cashing-in on Pacho this summer and want a fee of around £51m. So, Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to lure the South American to Anfield.

However, Sport Bild states that Real Madrid are also keen on signing the defender and they are ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool over this deal during the off-season.

Pacho is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. The 22-year-old is quick, strong, good in the air, is an efficient defender and also reads the game well.

So, the defender could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to reinforce their backline if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds’ new manager approves the club to lure the Frankfurt star to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, after drawing against Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool will face off against Sparta Praha in the second leg of Europa League round of 16 in midweek before taking on Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final.