Liverpool ‘set sights’ on signing Jamal Musiala this summer

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala this summer, as per Football Insider.

After coming through the Chelsea youth system, the 21-year-old joined the Bavarian club back in 2019. Upon moving to the Allianz Arena, the midfielder made his Bundesliga debut back in 2020 before establishing himself as a key player for Bayern Munich in recent times.

Musiala is currently deemed one of the best young talents in the world so it is not a surprise to see Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the German international.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on signing Musiala as Michael Edwards has identified the youngster as ‘one of his’ priority targets.

The report further claims that Bayern Munich don’t want to let their star man leave the club, but they could opt to sell him to make the most profit out of his departure as he is set to enter the final two years of his current contract and has decided to reject a contract proposal.

Musiala to Liverpool

Football Insider states that Bayern Munich want a fee of around £100m to sell the midfielder so Liverpool will have to break the bank to sign the ‘extremely’ talented star.

However, the report says that Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him so the Merseyside club are set to face fierce competition from the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for him.

Musiala is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of playing threading passes between the lines, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The 21-year-old has already showcased glimpses of his qualities at the highest level in recent times so he would be a great coup for any elite club around the world. So, if Liverpool can secure his signature then that will be an outstanding acquisition for them

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.