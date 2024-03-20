Liverpool hold talks to sign Antonee Robinson this summer

Liverpool have already held initial talks to sign Fulham star Antonee Robinson this summer, as per the Italian outlet AS Roma Live.

The Merseyside club have struggled with their left-back issues this season as both Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas have missed a large part of this season due to their respective injury problems.

So, it has been suggested that the Reds could look to reinforce their backline by signing a new left-back this summer with Robinson now emerging as a serious option.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term and he showcased his qualities against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend – where he played a key role in helping his side win the game.

According to the report by AS Roma Live, Robinson has attracted the attention of several big English clubs in recent times with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

Robinson to Liverpool

The report further claims that the Merseyside club have already held talks with the player’s representatives before making a potential swoop this summer.

The Italian outlet states that Fulham could demand a fee of around £35m if they are forced to cash-in and the price tag won’t be an issue for Liverpool to lure him to Anfield this summer.

However, the report says that Manchester City are also keen on purchasing him so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Citizens in getting any potential deal done for the 26-year-old.

Robinson is an energetic left-back and is pretty similar to Robertson. So, the American international would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, Liverpool are set to commence a new chapter from next season as Jurgen Klopp is going to step down from his managerial role at the end of this campaign. So, it remains to be seen whether the new manager wants to sign Robinson to reinforce the backline in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Manchester United last weekend, Liverpool have now been knocked out of the F.A Cup. Therefore, Klopp’s side’s hope of winning a quadruple has been demolished so, they will now be focusing on winning the league and Europa League having already won the EFL Cup this season.