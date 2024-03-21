Liverpool ‘set their sights’ on signing Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Having moved to Gewiss Stadium from AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, the 26-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven in recent times.

The midfielder has been enjoying a productive campaign this term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 25 Serie A appearances. So, it appears the Netherlands international’s eye-catching performances in the Italian top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started to attract a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window.

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on signing Koopmeiners and they are currently ‘fast and foremost’ in the race to secure his signature.

The report further claims that Atalanta initially valued the midfielder at around £34m but following his recent impressive performances, La Dea have decided to increase the price tag to around £43m.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

Corriere dello Sport also states that if the Netherlands international performs at his best in the European Championship this summer then they could increase the asking price even more. So, Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to lure him to Anfield.

However, the report says that Juventus are also keen on signing him and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service during the off-season. But, the Italian outlet states that if Atalanta keep increasing the midfielder’s valuation then it will be difficult for the Serie A giants to sign him.

The Atalanta star is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Italian top-flight in recent years so the Merseyside club’s fans will be hoping that the 26-year-old will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he joins the club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.