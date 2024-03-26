Liverpool eyeing surprise swoop to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating making a surprise swoop to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Manchester United on a loan deal from Fiorentina last summer, the 27-year-old has struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League this season and as a result, he has found himself on the periphery at Old Trafford.

So, it has been suggested that the Red Devils have no intention of making his move permanent and therefore, it is expected that Amrabat will return to Fiorentina at the end of this season.

Liverpool reportedly expressed their intentions of signing Amrabat last summer to bolster their engine room but the midfielder eventually opted to join the Red Devils. However, it seems despite Amrabat’s underwhelming spell at Old Trafford, the Merseyside club remain interested in him.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are interested in signing the Moroccan and they have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder before making a potential swoop this summer.

Amrabat to Liverpool

However, the report states that Barcelona are also eyeing a swoop for him and in addition, Atletico Madrid are keen on purchasing him as well ahead of next season. Fichajes also says that Los Rojiblancos are currently the most interested club to sign Amrabat and they have already started working to get this deal done.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that with Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his managerial role at the end of this season, Liverpool are expected to make a move to appoint a new manager first before looking at any new transfer.

Amrabat – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – is a dynamic midfielder and might have been a shrewd option to play in Klopp’s system. However, considering the German is set to leave the club, it now remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s new manager endorses the club to make a move for him if he returns to Fiorentina this summer.

However, bearing Amrabat’s connection with Man Utd in mind, Liverpool might eventually opt not to formalise their interest in signing him to bolster the midfield department.