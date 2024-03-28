Man Utd want to sign Bologna star Jhon Lucumi



According to Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United hold an interest in signing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to strengthen the defensive department in the next transfer window and the central defence could be the main priority. The club have been linked with several players and Tuttomercatoweb claim that Lucumi is one of the names on the club’s wishlist.

United are not alone in the pursuit of the Colombian star and they are likely to face competition from Atletico Madrid. Bologna are looking for around £17 million for the 25-year-old, but it is reported that the price could rise further if he shines at the Copa America this summer.

Top-class

Lucumi has been a key player at the heart of the backline for Bologna who are eyeing a surprise spot in the Champions League next season. The Colombian ace has been fantastic with his distribution at the back. He has completed 93% of his passes over the course of the Serie A campaign.

Meanwhile, he has also completed 67% of his ground & aerial duels for the Italian outfit alongside 1.8 tackles, 2.2 clearances and 5.1 ball recoveries. Lucumi has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League, but the big question mark is whether United want a left-footed centre-back.

At the moment, a right-footed option could be required this summer. Raphael Varane’s contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no talks over a possible renewal beyond that period. Jonny Evans could also be leaving with his contract due to expire at the end of June.

With this in mind, Juventus’ Gleison Bremer could be considered instead. If the club are looking into a left-footed option, they could give priority to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has the ability to play in both central defensive positions. He operated from the right centre-back role with good effect at PSV Eindhoven last season.