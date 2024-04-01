Liverpool join Man Utd in the race to sign Joao Neves

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign SL Benfica star Joao Neves this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After coming through the Eagles’ youth system, the 19-year-old made his senior debut for Benfica last year before establishing himself as a key player in Roger Schmidt’s starting eleven this season.

The midfielder has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, helping his side mount a title charge and also aiding Benfica to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Following his eye-catching performances for the Eagles, Neves has now also secured his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad at this tender age.

So, the youngster’s recent emergence hasn’t gone unnoticed as he has already attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window.

Now, writing on X, Konur has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Neves and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.

Battle

However, the journalist states that Liverpool have now also joined the Red Devils in the race to sign Neves so the record Premier League champions are set to face tough competition from their arch-rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

In addition, Konur claims that apart from Man Utd and Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him after being impressed by his recent displays.

Konur wrote:

“Liverpool have joined PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Benfica’s 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Neves.”

Neves reportedly has a £103m release clause included in his current contract so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to break the bank to lure the youngster away from Estadio da Luz.

Neves is currently deemed one of the most exciting young talents in the world and he possesses the qualities to play for any elite team around Europe.

So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him. However, it is highly likely that the Reds or the Red Devils will find it extremely difficult to sign Neves should Benfica stay firm on their £103m valuation.