Liverpool register interest in signing Juventus star Huijsen

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Juventus star Dean Huijsen this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Reds are currently thin in numbers in their centre-back position as Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of this season due to a serious knee problem.

In addition, Ibrahima Konate has had some fitness issues so, Jurgen Klopp has been left with only Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk, the two centre-back options at the moment.

With Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of this season and he is looking highly likely to leave the club as a free agent this summer, Liverpool have seemingly started to explore the market to sign a new defender to replace the African.

Numerous defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Goncalo Inacio, Leny Yoro and Antonio Silva being among them, but Huijsen is now emerging as a serious option.

Huijsen to Liverpool

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the Spaniard and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.

The report further claims that Juventus are looking to raise funds by selling some stars to reinforce their squad and could cash-in on Huijsen if they receive an offer of around £26m.

Gazzetta dello Sport also states that AS Roma – where Huijsen is currently out on loan – want to keep the player for one more year on a loan deal but Juventus might not accept that as the defender has started to attract a lot of attention from clubs around Europe.

The report says that Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen on signing Huijsen so the Merseyside club are set to face tough competition in getting any potential deal done for him.

The 18-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer.