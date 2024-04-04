West Ham eye move for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis

West Ham could be looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, and they are showing keen interest in Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

The Hammers have relied heavily on Michail Antonio all these years, and the club must look to bring in a top-quality striker to replace the 34-year-old forward.

Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed his best scoring form this season playing upfront but a new striker should be a top priority for the club, irrespective of whether David Moyes stays or goes.

According to a report from Calciomercato, several clubs including the Hammers are looking to sign the 24-year-old striker.

Scottish giants Celtic are keen to sign him, as Brendan Rodgers wants to add depth in the forward areas. Lazio, Bologna, Stuttgart, Sevilla, and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen to secure his services. The Greek striker could cost in the region of £12.8m, but Panathinaikos hope to push for an action so that they can sell the player at a higher price.

Fotis Ioannidis could be a good signing for West Ham

The Greek striker has been in great scoring form this season, having managed 21 goals in all competitions. He has also registered seven assists.

He was linked with a move last summer but decided to extend his deal until 2027. It appears that Ioannidis could be a good option for the Hammers, especially at that price.

West Ham need to be very careful while signing a new striker. They spent a lot of money to buy Gianluca Scamacca, but he was sold after just one season at the club. Danny Ings moved to the London club from Aston Villa but has struggled to impress under Moyes.

The Hammers are winless in their last three games, and they need to get into some sort of form ahead of their doubleheader against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. They will face Wolves next on Sunday in the Premier League away to Molineux.