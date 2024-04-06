Jamie Carragher and Tony Cottee predict result of West Ham clash v Wolves

West Ham will travel to Molineux to face Wolves in the Premier League clash on Saturday (6 April).

The Hammers are aiming to secure a European spot next season. They are four games without a win and need to pick up three points against Wolves who are only three points behind West Ham.

Gary O’Neil has done a magnificent job at Wolves and he has really transformed the club around. Wolves have picked up only one win in their last four games in the Premier League, but they can hurt any side at Molineux, having picked up seven wins at home.

There is very little to choose between the two sides and Jamie Carragher feels that it will be a draw. The Sky Sports pundit has predicted a 1-1 draw for this game for Super Six.

West Ham legend Tony Cottee says it is a “big game” for the Hammers and a win is needed. He has predicted a 2-1 win for the Hammers.

Yet another big game today and that top 7 finish is still in our hands if we win at Wolves. I’m confident, 2-1 to the Hammers ..

⚒⚒ #epl #whufc #westham #coyi — Tony Cottee (@TonyCottee9) April 6, 2024

West Ham pinning hopes on Jarrod Bowen once again

The Hammers nearly earned a brilliant win at St James’ Park. They were leading by 3-1 in the second half before Newcastle fought back and sealed all three points.

West Ham cannot repeat the same mistake again. If they manage to take the lead, they must stay resolute at the back and make sure they don’t concede.

Edson Alvarez will return to the side after suspension and it’s a huge boost for David Moyes. Once again, the Hammers will rely heavily on Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen to deliver.

Bowen has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 19 goals for West Ham in all competitions, including 15 in the Premier League. The 27-year-old forward aims to reach 20 goals in the league this season, and that’s achievable with eight games left to play.