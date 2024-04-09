Ethan Ampadu drops major hint ahead of Leeds v Sunderland

Leeds United will face Sunderland in the crucial Championship game on Monday night (9 April) at Elland Road.

After losing for the first time in 2024, 2-1 against Coventry City, the Whites have to win their remaining five games and hope the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town drop points. The last five games are like five cup finals for them.

Ahead of the match, Daniel Farke expressed his concern that Ethan Ampadu could be doubtful for this game. The 23-year-old has been ever-present for Leeds this season, and losing him at this crucial juncture would have been a massive blow for them.

Leeds have struggled with injuries after the international break, but it looks like Ampadu could be fit to play for this game.

The Walesman was superb in the defensive midfield role during the first half of the season. When Pascal Struijk got injured, Farke used him as a centre-back, and since then, he has forged a strong partnership with Joe Rodon.

With Struijk out for the rest of the season, Leeds have to rely on Ampadu at the back, as the other options are hardly reliable, including Liam Cooper, who could be allowed to leave the club next summer.

Ethan Ampadu drops major fitness hint

Ampadu has dropped a major hint that he could be available for tonight’s game against Sunderland after he posted the pre-match graphic on his Instagram story. He has been doing that in every game he has played so far, and it probably indicates that he will be fit for the clash against the Black Cats.

The former Chelsea player was ill, but he seems to have recovered ahead of the game. If he starts tonight, it will be a massive boost for the club.

Leeds are the only side in the Championship who have not lost at Elland Road this season, and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways tonight. Glen Kamara is likely to start in midfield after he was taken off at half-time against Coventry.

Many fans have been calling for Patrick Bamford to be dropped but Farke has kept immense faith in him. He wants experience upfront, and Bamford is likely to keep his place.