Liverpool MP fumes after what happened with Everton today

Everton have been deducted two points for a second breach of Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and find themselves two points above the relegation zone.

The Toffees initially saw a ten-point deduction, which was later reduced to six after a successful appeal. However, the Toffees were charged again and have lost two more points.

PSR permits clubs to lose £105m over three years, but the independent commission found the Toffees breached that threshold by £16.6m.

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson was left fuming with the decision and took to X to lend support to everyone associated with Everton football club.

“How is this fair given other clubs face no penalties for more breaches? I stand with Everton staff, players and fans and they have my full support with any action going forward,” said Kim.

The Toffees have confirmed they will appeal against the decision. According to a report from BBC Sport, Everton could yet face a further points deduction regarding the interest cost associated with the building of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The current financial situation is a mess

Everyone is concerned with the inconsistency of the punishments, and many have suggested, including Yannick Bolasie, that Everton have been an easy target.

Nottingham Forest have been charged and docked four points. Leicester City have been charged and will face consequences next season.

With Everton, there is a possibility that Everton could face another point deduction next season, irrespective of where they play next season.

The news comes at a time when Everton registered their first win in 2024 after they defeated Burnley 1-0. The battle at the bottom is equally intense like at the bottom at the top.

Sheffield United and Burnley are almost certain to go down, but Luton Town could avoid the drop. But, the likes of Everton, Forest, Brentford or even Crystal Palace are not safe yet.