Leeds United eye move for West Ham defender Ben Johnson

Leeds United are one of the clubs showing keen interest keen interest in signing West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

The Whites were looking to sign a new right-back during the winter transfer window and they were linked with a move for Johnson. However, David Moyes was reluctant to sell the 24-year-old versatile defender.

The 24-year-old’s current deal has only a few months left, and he has yet to sign a new contract. According to a report from Sunday Mirror (21 April, page 71), Moyes is keen to keep the versatile defender.

Championship trio of Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton are interested in signing him. Leeds signed Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley in January, and they could be interested in signing him on a free transfer if they move to the Premier League.

The Whites are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season. With only three games left to play, they are third in the table with 87 points from 43 games, two points behind Ipswich Town.

Johnson faces uncertain future at West Ham

The versatile defender has dropped down the pecking order behind Vladimir Coufal in the side and has made 21 appearances this season.

Moyes may be keen to keep him, but there is no guarantee that he will stay at the club beyond the end of the season. In such a scenario, West Ham could look to offload him, although they are making a “last-ditch” effort to keep him.

Johnson has loads of Premier League experience and he will not accept a role of playing in the Championship next season. A move to Leeds is only possible if the Whites return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side appears to have lost some momentum in the closing stages of the season. They are struggling to pick up wins at the moment, having managed only one win in their last five games.