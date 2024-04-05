Tottenham in battle with Liverpool to sign Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, as per a recent report.

After joining the Cottagers back in 2020, the 26-year-old has established himself as a key player in Marco Silva’s starting eleven over the last few years.

However, speculation surrounding his future has been growing in recent times as he has entered the final few months of his current contract and hasn’t signed a new contract yet.

So, it seems Liverpool and Tottenham are looking to sign the defender as a free agent by taking advantage of his current contract. Now, according to the report by The Sun(via Fichajes), Spurs are keen on signing a new defender and have identified the Fulham star as a serious target.

The report further claims that Adarabioyo is open to leaving Fulham at the end of this season so Tottenham could manage to acquire his service should they formalise their interest.

Battle

However, it has been suggested Liverpool are also keen on signing him and additionally, AC Milan are plotting a swoop for him as well so the Lilywhites are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

With Joel Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of this season and he is likely to leave the club as a free agent, Liverpool need to sign a new defender to replace the African.

Adarabioyo – valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to replace Matip if they purchase him.

On the other hand, Adarabioyo, standing at 6ft 4in tall, would also be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham as well should they acquire his service, especially given a player of his qualities is set to be available for free.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club acquire his service if he eventually leaves Craven Cottage at the end of this campaign.