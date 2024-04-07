Man Utd and Liverpool in race to sign Assan Ouedraogo

Manchester United and Liverpool are in a fierce race to sign Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to GOAL.

The report claims that the 17-year-old midfielder is on the radar of a number of European clubs so the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool will face stiff competition for his services.

Goal says Ouedraogo is available at a bargain £17m fee due to a release clause in his contract, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Liverpool and Manchester United come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player at the end of the season.

He has already established himself as a key player for Schalke in the second division of German football and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive one for him.

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players into established stars. The German midfielder will be tempted to join them in the summer. Even though Jurgen Klopp will not be at the club, they have an excellent setup within the club and a talented squad. Liverpool are likely to bring in a quality manager who could play a key role in his development.

At Manchester United, Erik ten Hag could help him improve further. The Dutch manager did an exceptional job at Ajax and he helped develop a number of young players throughout his career.

Assan Ouedraogo would be a quality signing

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have done well to groom talented young players over the years and they could provide the German midfielder with a clear pathway to the first team.

The reported £17 million valuation seems very reasonable for a player of his potential. Ouedraogo could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.

The youngster is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He would add control, technical ability and composure in the middle of the park. Both clubs need a quality central midfielder and the 17-year-old would be the ideal long-term acquisition for them.