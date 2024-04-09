Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Leeds star Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer, as per Football Transfers.

After moving to Elland Road back in 2021, the 22-year-old struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League over the last couple of campaigns.

However, following Leeds’ relegation, the Dutchman has been enjoying a productive campaign in the Championship this term, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists in 38 appearances.

So, it seems after being impressed by the winger’s recent performances for the Peacocks, several big Premier League clubs have registered their interest in signing him, including Liverpool.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Liverpool are ‘keen’ on signing Summerville and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service ahead of next season.

Summerville to Liverpool

The report further claims that Leeds could demand a fee of around £45m to sell their star man so the Reds will have to splash a big fee to lure him to Anfield. However, Football Transfers says that Liverpool’s any potential deal for Summerville will be dependent on the new manager and departures. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him.

In addition, the report says that Newcastle United and AC Milan are also plotting a swoop for him so the Reds are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Summerville is a left-winger by traits but can also be deployed on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

The Dutchman is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing draw against Manchester United, Liverpool will face off against Atalanta in the Europa League before taking on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend.