Liverpool in battle with Tottenham to sign Nico Williams

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

Mohamed Salah’s future is currently hanging in balance as it has been suggested that the Reds are open to cashing-in on him if they receive a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia in the off-season.

The Egyptian was a subject of attention last summer as Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad submitted a huge proposal to acquire his service, but Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually opted to reject the offer and keep hold of him.

So, if Salah leaves the club ahead of next season then signing a new winger will become a priority for the Merseyside club and therefore, it appears they have already started exploring options in the market with Williams emerging as a serious target.

On the other hand, Spurs are reportedly planning to reinforce several areas of the squad this summer to accelerate the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

Battle

Strengthening the centre-forward, engine room and backline is on the Australian boss’ agenda, but it appears the Lilywhites are also aiming to reinforce the flanks by signing a new winger.

While citing and translating the print version of AS, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on signing Williams so it seems they are ready to go head-to-head with each other over this deal during the off-season.

The report further claims that Williams is ‘tempted’ to play in the Premier League so he would be open to joining Liverpool or Tottenham if either club formalise their interest.

AS states that Williams has a £47m release clause included in his current contract and the price tag won’t be an issue for the North London club or the Reds.

However, the report says that Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop for him and they are ready to provide stiff competition to Tottenham and Liverpool for this deal.

Williams is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Spanish top-flight in recent times, helping his side win the Copa del Rey trophy last weekend.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.