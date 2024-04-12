Liverpool and Man Utd keen on £60m Alan Varela

Liverpool are keen on signing Porto midfielder Alan Varela this summer but face competition from Manchester United, according to O Jogo.

Liverpool representatives were in attendance when Porto were up against Vitoria Guimaraes recently. The Reds have scouted the 22-year-old midfielder extensively this season and they are expected to make a move for the Argentine in the summer, as per the report.

Liverpool are in need of a quality defensive midfielder and Varela could be the ideal acquisition for them. He would help break up opposition attacks and shield the back four, and could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Endo Wataru.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition for Varela’s signature as O Jogo claims that Manchester United have also been showing a keen interest in the South American while Chelsea have sent scouts to keen an eye on him.

Manchester United need an upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay, while they will also need to bring in a long-term replacement for Casemiro. It appears Varela is emerging as a serious target for the Red Devils.

Alan Varela set to cost £60m

Any potential deal for Varela won’t come cheap as the report says he has a £60 million release clause in his contract and Porto are unlikely to do business for anything less.

Varela certainly has the potential to justify the outlay and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons if they could beat United to his signature.

The Reds were willing to offer a lot more for players like Moises Caicedo at the start of the season so they should have the financial clout to pay the Argentinean international’s release clause.

Varela could form a quality partnership with his compatriot Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara will be a free agent in the summer and the Reds need to replace him. Signing a quality midfielder should be one of their priorities and the Argentine would be a superb long term investment.