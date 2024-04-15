Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils have been exploring the market to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund as Anthony Martial is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Joshua Zirkzee being among them, but Gyokeres is now emerging as a key option.

Writing on HITC, Bailey has reported that Man Utd have identified the Swedish international as a stand-out option to reinforce their frontline and they have already held initial talks over a deal to secure his signature.

The journalist further claims that Gyokeres is likely to leave Sporting and is open to joining Man Utd so the Red Devils could lure him to Old Trafford this summer. However, Bailey states that Sporting boss Ruben Amorim – who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s potential successor – is willing to bring Gyokeres with him if he moves to Anfield this summer.

Battle

In addition, the journalist says that Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old’s performances this season. So, it won’t be easy for Man Utd to secure his signature in the off-season.

Bailey also reports that Harry Kane and Osimhen are also on United’s wishlist so they could look to sign one of them should they eventually fail to purchase Gyokeres this summer.

It has been suggested that Gyokeres has a £86m release clause in his current contract so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to splash a huge fee to acquire his service.

The 25-year-old has burst onto the scene after enjoying a stellar campaign this term, helping his side mount a title charge. He is quick, strong, good in the air, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Gyokeres is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually manage to acquire his service if he leaves Sporting this summer.