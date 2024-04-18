Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Murillo this summer

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Murillo this summer, as per Football Insider.

It has been suggested that the Reds are contemplating reinforcing their backline by signing a new defender. They are seemingly aiming to purchase a left-footed centre-back as they have been linked with a few names in recent times.

Goncalo Inacio has widely been suggested as a serious target for the Reds with Willian Pacho on their radar as well, but Murillo is now emerging as a new key option.

According to the report by Football Insider, after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Nottingham Forest now need to sell some of their star men to balance the book and they need to do that before July 1.

The report further claims that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could cash-in on Murillo and may demand a fee ‘well excess’ of £20m for him so Liverpool are looking to acquire the Brazilian’s service by taking advantage of Nottingham’s current situation.

Battle

However, Football Insider states that Man Utd are also keen on signing him and in addition, Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing him as well. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

After joining the Red Devils ahead of last season, Lisandro Martínez has established himself as a mainstay in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven. However, amid the Argentinian’s recent injury problems, United have struggled to showcase their best this term.

So, it seems Man Utd have started to explore the market to sign a new left-footed centre-back to support Martinez. Jarrad Branthwaite has been mentioned as a key target for the Red Devils with Murillo now emerging as a new serious option.

The 21-year-old has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times after moving to the City Ground last summer. He is quick, strong, can play out from the back, has the efficiency of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas and also is efficient in defensive contributions. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club eventually purchase him in the upcoming window.