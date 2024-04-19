Man Utd & Liverpool ‘pushing’ hard to sign Mikayil Faye

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign Barcelona star Mikayil Faye this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Having moved to the Catalan giants last summer, the 19-year-old has established himself as a key player for Barcelona Atletic this term. After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in Rafael Marquez’s starting eleven, the Senegalese got the national team call-up in March’s international break and he managed to put his name on the score-sheet in his debut for Senegal.

Following his recent eye-catching performances, the defender has already become a regular member of Xavi Hernandez’s first-team squad but he is yet to make his debut.

Having been impressed by Faye’s recent displays, several big clubs around Europe have started to queue up to acquire his service with Man Utd and Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd are interested in signing Faye and they have already started ‘pushing’ hard to acquire his service in the upcoming window.

However, the report claims that Liverpool are also keen on signing him and in addition, Bayern Munich, LOSC Lille and AS Monaco have also expressed their interest in acquiring his service. So, the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Mundo Deportivo also states that Barcelona are planning their future with Faye so they don’t want to let their star man leave the club. Therefore, Man Utd or Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Blaugrana to cash-in on the African.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd are reportedly set to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender this summer. Numerous names have been mentioned as potential targets with Faye being among them.

The Barca star is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Faye this summer to reinforce their defence.