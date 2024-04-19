Liverpool interested in signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

It has been suggested that the Reds are planning to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender in the upcoming window. They are seemingly aiming to purchase a left-footed centre-back as they have been linked with a few names in recent times with Goncalo Inacio and Willian Pacho being among them, but Colwill is now emerging as a serious option.

After coming through the Blues’ youth system, the 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion last term to play regularly and develop his career.

Having showcased glimpses of his qualities at the AMEX Stadium last term, the Englishman attracted a lot of attention from several English clubs with Liverpool among those expressing their interest.

However, the defender eventually opted to stay at his boyhood club by signing a new deal. Colwill has displayed promising performances for the West London club despite their struggles this season.

Now, writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Chelsea believe several clubs could make an attempt to sign Colwill this summer with Liverpool among those showing a concrete interest.

Colwill to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that the Reds could submit a formal proposal to sign Colwill this summer but the Blues are keen on keeping hold of their star man with the defender open to staying at his boyhood club. So, Liverpool will have to submit a lucrative offer to change Chelsea and Colwill’s stance.

However, Jones also states that Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on purchasing the youngster so the Anfield club are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Colwill is a left-footed centre-back but is also comfortable playing in the left-back position. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Chelsea star – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to acquire his service should they make a concrete approach in the upcoming window.