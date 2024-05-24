Liverpool register interest in signing Brajan Gruda

Liverpool have reportedly expressed their interest in signing FSV Mainz 05 star Brajan Gruda this summer, as per the German outlet Bild.

After coming through the German club’s youth system, the 19-year-old made his senior debut last year before establishing himself as a key player for his boyhood club this season.

The German side were at risk of relegation this term but after accumulating a string of positive results in the final few games, they managed to secure their top-flight status and Gruda played a pivotal role in it, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 28 league appearances.

It seems the youngster’s eye-catching performances for Mainz haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started to attract a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by Bild, Liverpool are interested in Gruda and they are ‘lining up’ to secure his signature ahead of next season.

Gruda to Liverpool

It has been reported that Mainz are open to listening to offers for Gruda having secured their top-flight status so Liverpool could manage to sign him should they formalise their interest.

However, the Bild says that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on signing the highly talented youngster. So, the Reds are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has also been reported that Leverkusen are ready to spend a fee of around £17m to sign Gruda and if a fee similar to that is enough to purchase him then that wouldn’t be an issue for Liverpool.

The Mainz star is a left-footed technically sound player who is comfortable playing in the number ten position as well as the right-wing role. He can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers and also can finish off his opportunities.

Although Gruda isn’t ready yet to help Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions straight away, he possesses high potential and would be a shrewd signing with a view to the long-term future if the Reds eventually purchase him this summer.