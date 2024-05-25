Liverpool plotting swoop to sign Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After joining the Peacocks back in 2021, the 22-year-old initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings. However, following the Yorkshire club’s relegation, he has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Championship this season, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in 43 appearances.

Having finished third in the league, Leeds have managed to secure their place in the playoff final and they will face off against Southampton on Sunday. So, Summerville has an opportunity to bring his side straight back to the top-flight.

Now, writing on 90min, Jacobs has reported that Liverpool are planning to sign a new creative winger this summer and have identified Summerville as a key target.

The journalist further claims that Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon was on the Reds’ radar but they have cooled their interest in him and have shifted focus on Summerville.

Summerville to Liverpool

Jacobs also states that the Merseyside club could make an ‘approach’ to sign the Leeds star this summer particularly if they fail to gain the promotion as the forward is likely to cost less should the Peacocks remain in the Championship next season.

It has also been reported that Liverpool would be ready to spend big this summer and they are also planning to sign a new centre-back along with a new forward.

Leeds reportedly want a fee of around £45m to sell Summerville so Liverpool will have to spend a sizable amount of money to lure their key target to Anfield in the upcoming window.

Summerville is a left-winger by traits but can also play on the opposite side. He is quick, efficient in linking-up the play, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

So, the youngster could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, the Merseyside club are already well-stocked in their attacking department so they don’t need to spend big to sign another forward this summer unless they cash-in on any of the current players.