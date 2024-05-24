Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Lille ace Leny Yoro

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

Following a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are reportedly looking to revamp their backline in the upcoming transfer window. Raphael Varane is set to leave the club as a free agent and in addition, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans could also be shifted out in the off-season.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Tosin Adarabioyo have all emerged as serious targets for Man Utd, but Yoro is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Man Utd are interested in signing the Frenchman and they could make a concrete approach this summer.

However, the report says that Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for him and in addition, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also in this race. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the 18-year-old.

Battle

It has been suggested that Lille could demand a fee of around £43m to sell their star man so Man Utd or Liverpool will have to spend a big fee to sign the highly talented defender in the upcoming window.

With Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent this summer, Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the Cameroonian. Numerous names have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few weeks with Yoro now emerging as a key option.

Yoro, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Lille star is deemed one of the best young defenders in the world at the moment and it is believed that he will become a top-class player in future. So, it would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure the 18-year-old’s signature to strengthen their backline.