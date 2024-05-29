Liverpool & Man Utd interested in signing Dani Olmo

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Manchester United over a deal to sign Dani Olmo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After finishing third and winning the Carabao Cup in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, the Reds are set to commence a new era under Arne Slot’s guidance from next term. Klopp has enjoyed great success over the last decade, winning every possible tournament. Therefore, it would be tough for the Dutchman to succeed the German.

So, the Merseyside club are seemingly looking to reinforce the squad this summer to hand Slot enough firepower to challenge on all fronts next season.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are prioritising signing a new defender following the departure of Joel Matip, but signing a new midfielder is also on their radar as they have been linked with a few names in recent times.

However, it appears strengthening the frontline by signing a new attacker is also on their agenda ahead of next season. According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are interested in signing Olmo and they could make a concrete approach in the upcoming window.

Battle

The report further claims that the Spaniard has a £51m release clause in his current deal and the clause can be triggered before July 15. So, Liverpool can manage to secure his signature early this summer.

However, the report says that Man Utd are also keen on signing him and additionally, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Barcelona are also eyeing a swoop. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

United endured a woeful campaign this term but their dire season has turned into a successful one following the FA Cup triumph, beating the Citizens in the final last weekend. So, despite missing out on securing the European spot through league position, they have now secured the Europa League place after the FA Cup victory.

It has been suggested that United are set to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad and signing a new striker is on their wish-list.

However, although Olmo can play in the false nine position, he is more comfortable playing in the flanks or the attacking midfield position. Man Utd already have enough firepower in these positions, while Liverpool also are well-stocked in these departments. So, Man Utd or Liverpool don’t need to splash the cash to sign Olmo unless they opt to sell any of their current options over the coming weeks.