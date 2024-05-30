Liverpool told to secure surprise deal to sign Andrej Kramaric

Former Liverpool star Igor Biscan has urged his former club to sign TSG Hoffenheim star Andrej Kramaric this summer to address a key issue.

The Merseyside club opted to reinforce their frontline by signing Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica a couple of years ago. But, although he has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, it has become apparent that he lacks efficiency in front of the goal.

As a result of his tendency to miss glorious opportunities, he has come under fire in recent times. Liverpool mounted a title charge this campaign, but they eventually ran out of gas and ended the season in the third position.

Now, during an interview(via TEAMtalk), Buscan has said that Liverpool couldn’t win the title this season because although they created a lot of chances, they couldn’t finish those off. So, the former defender states that the Reds need to sign a new prolific goal-scorer – who can score 20-plus goals to challenge for the title in future.

The Croatian further states that he would be delighted to see his compatriot playing in Anfield and a player like Kramaric would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they purchase him.

Liverpool told to sign Kramaric

The ex-defender also says that if Kramaric could impress in the upcoming European Championship then there might be a possibility that Liverpool could look to sign him this summer.

Busch said:

“At times this season it looked to me that they might need a really good finisher in front of goal. I would go for a proper centre-forward, a goalscorer, because they’ve created so many chances this season and missed a lot. That is the reason they didn’t stay in the title race. “I would love to see Andrej Kramaric at Liverpool, or any Croatian playing at Anfield in a red shirt, it’s always unbelievable. But if he does well at [the] Euros, then who knows? He could be a possibility. They need a good centre-forward, someone who is guaranteed 20-odd goals, that’s the position that they need to strengthen.”

Liverpool don’t usually sign players who have already entered their 30s and considering Kramaric is set to become 33 this year, it looks highly unlikely that the Anfield club would make a swoop to sign him this summer.