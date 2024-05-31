Liverpool in battle with Real Madrid to sign Leny Yoro

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Real Madrid over a deal to sign LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

After coming through Les Dogues’ youth system, the 18-year-old made his senior debut a couple of years ago before establishing himself as a key player in his boyhood club’s starting eleven.

The youngster enjoyed a stellar campaign in the recently concluded season, scoring twice and keeping 13 clean-sheets in 30 Ligue 1 appearances. So, having displayed promising performances in the French top-flight, the Frenchman has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Liverpool are keen on signing a new centre-back this summer following Joel Matip’s departure and additionally, considering Joe Gomes’ long-term future hanging in balance.

The report further claims that Liverpool have earmarked Yoro as a key option to strengthen their backline and the defender is already aware of the Merseyside club’s interest.

Battle

The Daily Mail also states that Lille want a fee of around £50m to sell their star man so Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to sign the youngster. However, the report says that Real Madrid are also keen on signing him and are preparing to submit a formal proposal after tomorrow’s Champions League final.

The Daily Mail reports that Yoro is willing to move to the record European Champions so Los Blancos are seeking to get this deal done for a fee of around £30m. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Spanish giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Additionally, the Daily Mail says that PSG are interested in signing him as well, but Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently ahead of Les Parisiens in this race.

Yoro, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and excellent in defensive contributions. He is deemed one of the best young defenders in the world so Yoro would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for the Merseyside club to sign the Lille star by defeating Real Madrid in this race.