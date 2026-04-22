Chelsea join Liverpool in race to sign Jarrod Bowen

Chelsea have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, as per Football Insider.

The Blues decided to reinforce the flanks by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last summer.

However, the Englishman has been struggling with fitness problems this season, while the Argentinian has failed to find his feet at Stamford Bridge. As a result, it has been suggested in recent times that Chelsea are open to cashing-in on Garnacho.

Apart from the duo, Liam Rosenior currently has Pedro Neto and Estevao as wingers. However, the Brazilian is still very young and needs time to develop.

On the other hand, Neto hasn’t been able to showcase his best consistently enough. So, it appears the West London club are planning to sign a new forward this summer.

Now, Football Insider state that Rosenior’s side have identified Bowen as a serious option; however, Liverpool are also interested in the Englishman.

Although the 29-year-old is happy at West Ham, he might be open to leaving should the Hammers fail to stay in the Premier League, as he has no intention of playing in the Championship at this stage of his career.

Battle

Liverpool hold a long-term interest in Bowen, but he has a close personal relationship with London, having started his family in this city. So, he would prefer to stay in the English capital if he were to leave West Ham, which has put Chelsea in an advantageous position in this race.

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, West Ham had an opportunity to extend the gap from the drop zone.

However, they only managed to come away with a point against Crystal Palace on Monday night. So, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently just two points ahead of 18th-placed Spurs.

Despite the East London club’s poor performances this season, Bowen has showcased his qualities, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

Meanwhile, with Mohamed Salah set to leave as a free agent this summer, Liverpool have started exploring options to replace the Egyptian.

Bowen is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his services.