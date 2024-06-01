Arsenal & Liverpool have approached to sign Johan Bakayoko



According to Het Belang van Limburg (via SportWitness), Arsenal and Liverpool have approached to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko this summer.

The Belgium international had a fantastic 2023/24 season with PSV. He scored 14 goals and provided another 14 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch heavyweights.

Bakayoko has been tipped to secure a bigger challenge this summer and Het Belang van Limburg report that Arsenal and Liverpool have already made contact over a potential summer transfer.

The source further claim that he could be prised away from PSV for around £43 million.

Fantastic winger

Bakayoko was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer. Brentford initially made an enquiry for his services. This was followed up by a late approach from promoted Burnley.

The right winger was not tempted to join either club and preferred to play in the Champions League with PSV. The decision has proved worthwhile with Bakayoko enjoying his best-ever season.

He could now secure a bigger move away from PSV. Arsenal and Liverpool could go into a bidding battle for him, considering he has the attacking attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Bakayoko completed 87% passes in the Dutch top-flight last season. The winger also impressed in the final 3rd with over 2 key passes per appearance while completing almost 3 take-ons.

The young attacker also impressed with his ground challenges and ball recoveries in defensive situations.

He has the credentials to become a fantastic winger. Arsenal could see him as an understudy to Bukayo Saka, who has barely been rested on the right wing with the lack of competition.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could consider him as a deputy to Mohamed Salah. Bakayoko could have the chance to become the first-choice on the right wing when Salah decides to move on.

Hence, Bakayoko could benefit the most from a move to the Reds than the Gunners this summer.