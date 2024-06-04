Arsenal want Martin Zubimendi to replace Thomas Partey



According to Football Insider, Arsenal are planning to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners had a progressive campaign under manager Mikel Arteta last season and they finished just 2 points behind eventual champions Manchester City. The onus will be on bolstering the squad this summer to challenge for the title again.

A new defensive midfielder could be a top priority for Arsenal and Football Insider claim that they are interested in landing Zubimendi as a replacement for Partey.

Quality player

Partey has been a key player for the Gunners for the last 4 seasons, but he could leave this summer. His contract expires in June next year and the hierarchy may not want to prolong his stay due to his injury record. The Ghanaian has missed more than 70 games during his time at the club.

Zubimendi would be a quality replacement for the former Atletico Madrid man. The 25-year-old has caught the eye with his close ball control and strong presence in the air. He is also a good passer of the ball and has a tireless work rate which has already seen him compared to Sergio Busquets.

Kieran Tierney recently said that Zubimendi is a ‘world-class‘ player but the big question mark is whether the midfielder can be persuaded to leave Sociedad. The Spaniard has no desire to leave the La Liga outfit last summer as he wanted to play Champions League football with them.

He has since reiterated that he is not looking for a new challenge and Sociedad manager Imanol recently said that he is sure about Zubimendi staying at the club next season. Arsenal have the funds to trigger his £51 million release clause, but ultimately a deal will depend on receiving the green light from the midfielder himself. The Gunners should move on to alternative targets if Zubimendi does not change his transfer stance.