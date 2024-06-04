Liverpool in ‘negotiations’ to sign Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have reportedly opened ‘negotiations’ with OGC Nice to sign Khephren Thuram this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Having revamped the engine room last summer, it initially looked like the Reds would be focusing on strengthening other areas of the squad with defence being one of the positions that they are reportedly prioritising strengthening.

However, it appears new boss Arne Slot is interested in beefing up his midfield by signing a new option this summer. Teun Koopmeiners has heavily been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few weeks but it seems Thuram is on their radar as well.

The 23-year-old was mentioned as one of the options Liverpool were looking at to strengthen their midfield department last summer. However, they eventually opted to go for other targets and never formalised their interest in signing him.

Now, according to the report by Tutto Juve, although Liverpool didn’t make a move for Thuram last time around, they remain keen on signing him. It has also been reported that Liverpool are intent on ‘taking a step forward’ to sign the youngster and have already opened ‘negotiations’ with Nice to get this deal done.

Thuram to Liverpool

The Italian outlet also says that Nice would be open to cashing-in on Thuram if they receive an offer of around £26m so Liverpool can manage to purchase him for an affordable price.

Thuram is set to enter the final year of his current contract and therefore, Nice would be desperate to sell him this summer in fear of losing him for free next year. So, Liverpool could manage to drive the price down and sign the player in a cheaper deal than the reported £26m.

The 23-year-old is a talented player and is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role but he can also be deployed in the holding midfield position.

The Nice star is dynamic and strong, additionally, he is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines and also can contribute defensively as well.

So, he might be a good signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, the Merseyside club are already well-stocked in their midfield department so they don’t need to sign another player unless they cash-in on any of the current options.