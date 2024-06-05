Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this month, the Reds have seemingly decided to prioritise signing a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the Cameroonian.

However, having already got Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate at their disposal, it seems the Merseyside club are contemplating signing a left-footed defender. Willian Pacho and Levi Colwill have been mentioned as serious targets but Inacio is reportedly on their radar as well.

Writing on X, Romano has reported that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Inacio after monitoring his development in the recently concluded season.

The journalist further claims that the 22-year-old has a £51m release clause included in his current contract so the Reds will have to spend big to lure him to Anfield.

However, Romano states that Man Utd also scouted Inacio last season and they could make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming window. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their arch-rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United and Liverpool have both been monitoring Gonçalo Inácio ahead of the summer transfer window. His release clause is worth €60m. Man United are still discussing internally how many centre-backs they want to bring in — for sure, at least one right-footed.”

Following Lisandro Martínez’s injury problems last term, Man Utd are reportedly willing to sign a new left-footed centre-back this summer. Jarrad Branthwaite has widely been suggested as their primary target but Inacio is on their wish-list as well.

The Sporting star is a ball-playing centre-back and is an ideal option to play in a possession-based system. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Inacio should Man Utd go head-to-head with Liverpool over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.