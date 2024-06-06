Arsenal make approach to sign Viktor Tsygankov this summer

Spanish daily Diario AS has reported that Arsenal have made an approach over a deal to sign Girona star Viktor Tsygankov, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with La Liga’s surprise package.

The Ukrainian, in his first full season with the Catalans, provided eight goals and seven assists in 30 league appearances, earning interest from across Europe.

Arsenal and AC Milan have been strongly linked in recent weeks but AS claims that the Gunners have now made an approach to discuss a potential deal.

According to the report, Mikel Arteta is a fan of the player and is ‘in love’ with Tsygankov, with AS saying that the Arsenal boss believes he would ‘fit perfectly’ into his squad.

Tsygankov has a release clause worth £25.5 million in his Girona contract which is valid until June 2027. The winger has hinted at being open to joining a ‘big club’ in the summer.

Metro, translating a Spanish interview with AS, quoted him saying the following:

“All players dream big, they want to play in big clubs, top leagues. I’m not unique in this. Since I was young I wanted to play at a high level and of course I like that there are important clubs in Europe looking out for me. I don’t really know what will happen. In football anything can happen. Maybe I was able to play my last game, but I don’t know what will happen to my future.”

Tsygankov is a promising target for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has a great eye for talent in the transfer market and indeed if Arsenal can sign Tsygankov, he would be a fantastic addition to their squad.

The Gunners need to add competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank and the 26-year-old Girona star has what it takes to give the English youngster a run for his money.

Tsygankov is a modern-day winger, who is energetic and capable of taking on defenders. He also contributes duly in defence, with his work-rate proving to be an asset for Girona.

It is arguable that a lack of options in attack was a contributing factor in Arsenal’s failure to wrestle the title away from Man City. But with the addition of Tsygankov, Arsenal could bridge that gap by being able to call upon another dynamic option in the final third.

Tsygankov wants to leave Girona through the ‘front door’ and will not force an exit, which means Arsenal will have to come up with an irresistible proposal to convince him to make the switch to North London.